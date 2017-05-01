Homicide charge lodged in death of Beloit child

Deanthony C. Hodges, 31, of 705 Euclid Ave., upper, Beloit, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the new charge, first-degree reckless homicide. The 6-week-old boy died March 26, six days after he was found unconscious at his home, where his father was caring for him while his mother was at work, according to the criminal complaint.

