Grandmother of 5-year-old Beloit boy killed a year ago: "Chief has been a blessing to this city"
The grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Beloit in 2016 says the chief of police has been a "blessing to the city" since his start. "I feel that our community should be grateful to have him come into this city and this community," said Alicia Martinez, grandmother of Austin Ramo's Jr. On Jan. 22, 2016, Ramos Jr., was shot and killed near the intersection of Shopiere Road and Prairie Avenue in Beloit.
