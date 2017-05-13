Free Movie Fridays kick off again this year in Madison's Triangle Neighborhood

Both kids and adults alike, with blankets in tow, made their way to the Greenspace near Brittingham Apartments, in Madison, Friday night to watch the movie "Sing", and kick off a community favorite; Free Movie Fridays . The event series, put on by the Madison Community Policing Foundation, the Bayview Foundation, and Badger Popcorn, plays family-friendly films throughout the month of May, providing a show, as well as popcorn and lemonade for families who wouldn't typically be able to go to the movies.

