Free Movie Fridays kick off again this year in Madison's Triangle Neighborhood
Both kids and adults alike, with blankets in tow, made their way to the Greenspace near Brittingham Apartments, in Madison, Friday night to watch the movie "Sing", and kick off a community favorite; Free Movie Fridays . The event series, put on by the Madison Community Policing Foundation, the Bayview Foundation, and Badger Popcorn, plays family-friendly films throughout the month of May, providing a show, as well as popcorn and lemonade for families who wouldn't typically be able to go to the movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May 5
|Paul
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
|Ted Cruz Demands U.S. Take Muslim Refugees (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Plain Spoken
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC