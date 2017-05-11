Enhancements to Island Plaza Begin
Construction has begun on some of the improvements planned for the Island Plaza, which sits at the intersection of Bald Eagle and Collier Boulevard. Those improvements will involve an architectural embellishment, which is presently being erected with a pedestrian node for walkers and bikers who frequent the mid-town district.
