Boat restriction lifted on part of Ro...

Boat restriction lifted on part of Rock River

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The Rock County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday lifted boat-speed restrictions on a portion of the Rock River in the county. Because of falling water levels, county ordinance allows the lifting of the slow, no-wake order for the portion of the river downstream from the Beloit-Rock Townline Road Bridge to the state line, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Pizza (Nov '14) 4 hr sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) 17 hr Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
News Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kellz 17
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Wall Street
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC