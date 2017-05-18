Boat restriction lifted on part of Rock River
The Rock County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday lifted boat-speed restrictions on a portion of the Rock River in the county. Because of falling water levels, county ordinance allows the lifting of the slow, no-wake order for the portion of the river downstream from the Beloit-Rock Townline Road Bridge to the state line, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May 5
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC