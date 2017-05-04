BJSO gets 'wild' with Camille Saint-Sa ns's "Carnival"

Sure, lions have their roar and swans have their honk, but how do you use traditional instruments to translate beastly speech to beautiful music? French composer Camille Saint-Saens answered that question in the late 1800s when he created "The Carnival of the Animals." Considered his greatest work, the 14-movement musical suite is scored for piano, violin, cello, double bass, flute, clarinet, celeste, xylophone and the mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.