Beloit pot grower accused of selling to teens gets probation

17 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Beloit man police believed was supplying marijuana to high school students was sentenced to probation in Rock County Court on Tuesday. Judge James Daley also ordered the man not to approach within one-half mile of Beloit Memorial High School on the west side of the river and not to be on the Eclipse Center property on the east side, where students also take classes.

