Beloit man charged with child porn possession

James M. Coke, 47, of 516 Vernon Ave., Beloit, was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with three counts of possession of child pornography along with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. The new charges arose from a March 9 incident in which a man was reported overdosing on heroin at Coke's residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.