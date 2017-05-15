Area man sentenced in homicide
A man accused of participating in the gunshot death of Beloit resident Cassini Hill last year was sentenced on a reduced charge in Rock County Court on Tuesday. Judge Michael Haakenson sentenced Marcus A. Clay, 29, of 913 Keeler Ave., Beloit, to three years in prison plus four years of extended supervision on a charge of harboring or aiding a felon.
