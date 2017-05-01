Woman pleads guilty to reduced charge...

Woman pleads guilty to reduced charges in shooting

Wednesday Apr 26

A woman accused of shooting another woman Nov. 6 in a Beloit parking lot pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Rock County Court on Tuesday. Keprecious S. Richardson, 30, of 318 Carpenter St., Beloit, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless injury and endangering safety, both by use of a weapon.

