Public Record for April 18, 2017
ALEX R. SCOTT, 31, of 606 N. Wuthering Hills Drive, Janesville, at 11:10 a.m. Monday at the Janesville Police Department, on a warrant charging operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. --BRADLEY C. PASSON, 29, and NICHOLAS E. REESE, 27, at 8:04 p.m. Friday at Highway 11 and County G, town of La Prairie, after a traffic stop and drug-dog sniff, both on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
