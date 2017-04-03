Police: Man tried killing his roommate with hatchet
A Beloit man is behind bars and charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after police say he used a hatchet to try and kill his roommate. It happened April 1st at a house on the 700 block of Brooks Street in Beloit.
