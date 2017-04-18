Mother charged in death of Beloit baby

A Beloit mother should not have left her baby in the care of the baby's father, a decision that resulted in the child's death, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Thursday. The 7-week-old boy, identified in court documents as A.C.H., was pronounced dead six days after a March 20 incident at the home where he lived with his mother, father and other children.

