March unemployment rates fell in largest Wisconsin cities
Unemployment rates dropped last month in all of Wisconsin's 32 largest cities. Data released Wednesday by the Department of Workforce Development shows unemployment rates in March ranged from 2.3 percent in Madison to 5.7 percent in Beloit.
