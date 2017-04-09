Manhunt, Day 5: Extra security around churches after possible sighting
Sun Prairie Police say last Thursday, a man matching Joseph Jakubowski's description came to Bethlehem Lutheran Church asking strange questions, specifically about turning away parishioners. Bethlehem Lutheran's services are canceled Sunday, and Sun Prairie police will have more officers on patrol than usual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|49 min
|Retired SOF
|5
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC