Manhunt, Day 5: Extra security around...

Manhunt, Day 5: Extra security around churches after possible sighting

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WKOW-TV

Sun Prairie Police say last Thursday, a man matching Joseph Jakubowski's description came to Bethlehem Lutheran Church asking strange questions, specifically about turning away parishioners. Bethlehem Lutheran's services are canceled Sunday, and Sun Prairie police will have more officers on patrol than usual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... 49 min Retired SOF 5
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar 29 Putin 9
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC