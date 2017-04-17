L. David Griffin, Shopiere, WI

L. David Griffin, 69, of Shopiere, WI, died Saturday, April 15, 2017 in Meriter Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born August 9, 1947, in Beloit, WI, the son of Lawrence E. and Marian L. Griffin.

