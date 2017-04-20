Dane County Regional Airport eyed for...

Dane County Regional Airport eyed for new solar development

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WKOW-TV

Dane County has begun exploring the development of what would be the second biggest solar project in the state of Wisconsin. County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday he has requested the Dane County Regional Airport enter into an agreement with a firm to seek partners and evaluate developing 30 acres of airport owned land into a large scale solar field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar 29 Putin 9
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
News Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kellz 17
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC