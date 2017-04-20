Dane County Regional Airport eyed for new solar development
Dane County has begun exploring the development of what would be the second biggest solar project in the state of Wisconsin. County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday he has requested the Dane County Regional Airport enter into an agreement with a firm to seek partners and evaluate developing 30 acres of airport owned land into a large scale solar field.
