Beloit man jailed after nearly crashing into Rock County deputy

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WKOW-TV

A statement from the sheriff's office says 36-year-old Nicholas L Daniel was driving northbound in the middle of County Highway D north of Beloit when he nearly struck a deputy who was driving south. The statement says the deputy then stopped the suspect, who reportedly failed field sobriety tests, and arrested him for a fourth-offense OWI.

