Beloit man arrested on charge of fourth-offense OWI
A Rock County Sheriff's deputy avoided a head-on early Sunday morning and later arrested the offending driver, according to sheriff's office news release. Daniel was driving north on County D - also known as Afton Road - when the incident occurred near Finley Road, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC