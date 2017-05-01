Beloit Fine Arts Incubator hosts Dale Edwards memorial show
A memorial art exhibit of the art of Dale Edwards will be on display during May at the Beloit Fine Arts Incubator. The sculptor was a resident of Beloit, where he developed his distinctive style.
