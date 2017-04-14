Anti-Government Fugitive CapturedWisc...

Anti-Government Fugitive CapturedWisconsin man mailed threatening manifesto to Trump.

Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Daily Beast

A Wisconsin man who allegedly broke into a gun store, stole weapons, and left an anti-government manifesto threatening to attack public officials or a school, has been captured. Joseph Jakubowski was taken into custody early Friday morning near Beloit, Wisconsin, police said.

