Toddler found alone, along highway in Whitewater
A toddler is okay after being found walking alone, in the rain, along a highway in Whitewater. Two people found the two year old girl on the side of Highway 12 Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar 30
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar 29
|Putin
|9
|Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver...
|Mar 22
|American
|31
|kjhl
|Feb '17
|kkkl
|1
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC