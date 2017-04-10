Spring Home & Outdoors 2017: Day camp...

Spring Home & Outdoors 2017: Day camps for kids

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: CSI Media

Are you looking to get the kids out of the house this summer where they can have adventures and learn something, too. Are your kids looking for adventure this summer? They'll use their wits to solve puzzles and decipher riddles as they compete on a site-crossing, heart-thumping scavenger hunt through the 1800s and early 1900s in the Amazing Race Through Time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Thu Stomach Cancer 121
Paul Ryan is a crook Mar 30 Paul 6
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16) Mar 29 Putin 9
News Emails from VP Pence's time as governor deliver... Mar 22 American 31
kjhl Feb '17 kkkl 1
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
News Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kellz 17
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,031 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC