President Trump's former security adviser in talks with Congress about testifying on Russia links
President Trump's former national security adviser is ready to talk to congressional investigators about Russia, but only if congressional investigators give Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn immunity from prosecution. The former national security adviser was fired by President Trump in February for lying about communications he had with the Russian Ambassador before taking office.
