Trial delayed for suspect in Beloit shooting incident
A woman accused of wounding a Janesville woman in a gunfire incident in Beloit on Nov. 6 continues to wait for her day in court. The trial of Keprecious S. Richardson, 30, of 318 Carpenter St., Beloit, had been scheduled for Monday, but Judge Michael Haakenson on Friday postponed it to May 1. Richardson had requested a speedy trial, but defense attorney Michael Murphy complained that he received the evidence from the prosecution far too late to prepare for a Feb. 6 trial.
