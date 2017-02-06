Rep. Spreitzer wins award

Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who represents the 45th Assembly District, received the Friend of the Family Farmer Award from the Wisconsin Farmer's Union at its state convention Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a news release. The award recognizes people who have had a positive impact on farmers and rural residents across the state, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

