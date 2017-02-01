Police arrest Beloit College student in potential hate crime investigation
Police in Beloit say they arrested a Beloit College student in connection with their investigation into three potential hate crimes at the school. Police say Kee reported that his dorm room door and the wall next to it had been spray painted with a bias symbol and phrases related to his religion and ethnicity.
