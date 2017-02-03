Hundreds protest Trump, Ryan in Janesville
Of the hundreds of demonstrators who rallied in Jefferson Park on Courthouse Hill on Saturday afternoon in Janesville, many carried signs protesting President Donald Trump's plans on immigration control and the security of the U.S. border security. Another sign, carried by a teenage girl, read: "You can build a wall, but my generation will tear it down."
