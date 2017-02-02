Harley-Davidson executives to meet wi...

Harley-Davidson executives to meet with President Trump

Thursday

On Thursday, February 2, executives from Harley-Davidson will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump. President Trump was originally scheduled to visit the company's plant in Menominee Falls on the 2nd, although Harley-Davidson and the Trump administration said the visit was never officially planned.

Beloit, WI

