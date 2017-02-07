Fake Hate: College Student Arrested F...

Fake Hate: College Student Arrested For anti-Muslim Fake Hate Crime

Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Gateway Pundit

A Student at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin was arrested earlier this week for falsely reporting a hate crime incident. The Student, 20-year-old Michael Kee, reported to the police that anti-Muslim threats were spray painted on his door and on the wall outside his dorm room.

