Digging Deeper: Rock County operators...

Digging Deeper: Rock County operators now trained on 'Narcan 911'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

"It's nice to have the card so we can really do more for people," 911 dispatcher Sarah Hessian said about the new Narcan card empowering her to help a caller if they have Narcan, administer it. "It's rewarding for any caller to taker to have the card to help save a life," Rock County Communications Operations Manager Brian Becker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
janesville nude website Jan 10 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan 2 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec '16 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC