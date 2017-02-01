Digging Deeper: Rock County operators now trained on 'Narcan 911'

"It's nice to have the card so we can really do more for people," 911 dispatcher Sarah Hessian said about the new Narcan card empowering her to help a caller if they have Narcan, administer it. "It's rewarding for any caller to taker to have the card to help save a life," Rock County Communications Operations Manager Brian Becker said.

