Beloit students teach dance
Second-year student Breana Herzig crawls on the ground while imitating the movements of a dragon Friday at Rock Prairie Montessori School in Janesville. Dance students from Beloit College led an exercise in which the children explored movement and biodiversity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kjhl
|8 hr
|kkkl
|1
|janesville nude website
|Jan '17
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan '17
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec '16
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC