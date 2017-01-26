Wyatt Heckel on 2017 UW-Whitewater tr...

Wyatt Heckel on 2017 UW-Whitewater track team

Wyatt Heckel, a native of Silver Lake and graduate of Wilmot Union High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's track and field team during the 2017 season. Fresh off a season with a pair of top-five national finishes, UW-Whitewater remains on the hunt for its first-ever NCAA Division III national championship as it kicks off the 2017 season this Saturday by hosting the Karl Schlender Invitational.

