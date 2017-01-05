Wisconsin superintendent candidate hired as consultant
Wisconsin state superintendent candidate John Humphries has been rehired as a consultant at the school district where he previously worked, freeing him up to focus on the race. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Thursday that Humphries was hired as a consultant by the Dodgeville School Board on the same day in December that he resigned from his job as the district's director of state and federal programs.
