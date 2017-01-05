Wisconsin superintendent candidate hi...

Wisconsin superintendent candidate hired as consultant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WKOW-TV

Wisconsin state superintendent candidate John Humphries has been rehired as a consultant at the school district where he previously worked, freeing him up to focus on the race. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Thursday that Humphries was hired as a consultant by the Dodgeville School Board on the same day in December that he resigned from his job as the district's director of state and federal programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
janesville nude website Jan 4 david 2
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan 2 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,689,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC