Suspect in Beloit homicide turns himself in
Michael Joseph, 28, of Beloit was wanted in connection with the death of Tony Payne at Turtle Tap on September 8, 2016. The Beloit Police Department says Joseph turned himself in at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and will be held at the Rock County Sheriff's Department.
