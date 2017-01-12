Student financial aid sessions scheduled
College Goal Wisconsin will host a series of free student financial aid workshops throughout the state, including Janesville and Beloit, according to a press release. The series will help families learn how to properly fill out the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid.
