Stuart A. Austin, Beloit, WI
Stuart A. Austin, 84, of Beloit, WI, died January 15, 2017 in Grant County, WI. He was born February 3, 1932 in Madison, WI, the son of Jacob and Helen Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
