Rock County adjusts rules for fines
The move comes in response to nationwide concerns that some courts are violating the Constitution by jailing poor people for nonpayment without regard for their ability to pay. The U.S. Department of Justice sent Rock County and other jurisdictions a letter last year, reminding officials that jailing a person only because he is too poor to pay violates his 14th Amendment right to equal protection.
