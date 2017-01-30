Public record for Jan. 27, 2017

Public record for Jan. 27, 2017

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A woman reported a $30,000 semi trailer stolen. - LAURA A. PERSOON , 40, of 919 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, charged with forgery and three counts of misdemeanor theft.

