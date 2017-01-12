Public Record for Jan. 11, 2017

PAUL A. ISACKSON, 42, of 1110 Grand Ave., Janesville, at 1:43 a.m. Tuesday at 714 Center Ave., Janesville, on charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. --SCOTT A. WESTLING, 48, of 1024 Garfield Ave., Beloit, at 7:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 51 and West Terrington Drive, town of Rock.

