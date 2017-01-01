Police: Two people stabbed on Madison's east side
Police say the people involved knew each other and this was not a random attack, however, they have not said whether anyone is in custody at this time. MADISON -- As many people go out and celebrate the new year with a few drinks, those recovering from alcohol addiction say they face a tough choice between staying sober or putting their hand on the bottle.
