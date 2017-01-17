One Person Killed on I-90 in Rock County

On Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 4:38 a.m., Wisconsin State Patrol requested assistance from the Rock County Sheriff's office, town of Turtle Fire Department, Janesville Fire Department and MD-1 for a traffic accident with injuries on I-39/90 near County Highway S. Initial reports indicated the accident was a head on collision involving a semi-tractor and a Toyota Camry. As a result of the crash, the semi-tractor cab was fully engulfed in flames.

