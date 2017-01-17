One Person Killed on I-90 in Rock County

One Person Killed on I-90 in Rock County

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Independent Register

On Saturday, Jan. 7 at approximately 4:38 a.m., Wisconsin State Patrol requested assistance from the Rock County Sheriff's office, town of Turtle Fire Department, Janesville Fire Department and MD-1 for a traffic accident with injuries on I-39/90 near County Highway S. Initial reports indicated the accident was a head on collision involving a semi-tractor and a Toyota Camry. As a result of the crash, the semi-tractor cab was fully engulfed in flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
janesville nude website Jan 10 Anon 3
News Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI Jan 2 Donna-Annisa-Elsh... 2
Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 2
Apple vs android (Jun '16) Dec 28 Anonymous 3
Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... Dec 19 Horror of Paul Ryan 6
News Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison Nov '16 Holde 3
News Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at January 18 at 11:17AM CST

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC