Knitting numbers in math class at Carthage College

Thursday Jan 19

Carthage College students are discovering an interesting connection between these seemingly unrelated subjects in Mathematics of Knitting, a unique J-Term offering taught by Carthage assistant professor of mathematics Sara Jensen. J-Term, short for January Term, is a month-long study designed for students to explore subjects outside of their majors or minors and a time for professors to get creative.

