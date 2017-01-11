Janesville man pleads guilty to reduc...

Janesville man pleads guilty to reduced charge in heroin death

A Janesville man accused of supplying the heroin that killed a man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in Rock County Court on Wednesday. David J. Nevel, 36, of 1508 Canyon Drive, Janesville, had been charged with first-degree reckless homicide for supplying the heroin that killed Danny Ennis of Janesville in 2015.

