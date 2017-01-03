Interstate 90 to reopen soon after cr...

Interstate 90 to reopen soon after crash, shutdown between Janesville and Beloit

Saturday Jan 7

Motorists were asked to stay off Interstate 90/39 near Beloit after a fatal crash at 4:38 a.m. led to closure of the major transportation route in both directions. Motorists were asked to stay off Interstate 90/39 between Beloit and Janesville after a fatal crash involving a truck carrying hazardous materials at 4:38 a.m. Saturday.

