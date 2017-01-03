Icy road conditions reported in Rock County
The Rock County Communications Center began receiving reports of slippery road conditions and several vehicle runoffs by 5 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service, Sullivan, issued a winter weather advisory for freezing rain, sleet and snow, which is in effect until 10 a.m. for communities in Rock, Walworth, Green and Jefferson counties, including: Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and East Troy, Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|22 hr
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC