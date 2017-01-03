I-90/39 closed between Janesville and...

I-90/39 closed between Janesville and Beloit

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A crash on Interstate 90 near Beloit has closed the interstate since about 4:38 a.m.The State Patrol says the closure could last until about 9:45 a.m. Traffic is being diverted southbound via: 175 Exit east to Highway 14, Highway 14 east to State Highway140, 140 south to I43 Southbound, back to I90. For Northbound I90: I43 Northbound to State Highway 140, 140 North to Highway 14, 14 west back to I90.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

