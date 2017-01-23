Family remembers 5-year-old Beloit bo...

Family remembers 5-year-old Beloit boy on one year anniversary of his death

A year ago Sunday, a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed in Beloit, just one death in a series of violent incidents in the city. On Jan. 22, 2016, 5-year-old Austin Ramos Jr., was shot and killed near the intersection of Shopiere Road and Prairie Avenue in Beloit.

