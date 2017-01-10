Car stolen from Madison dealership found in California
A $72,000 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was stolen from Russ Darrow on Lancaster Drive back on December 15, 2016. Monday, San Francisco police officers recovered the vehicle and the suspect, 39-year-old Roy Anderson, was taken into custody.
