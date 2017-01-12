Big Foot grad embraces challenges of ...

Big Foot grad embraces challenges of independent filmmaking

Audience members viewing "End of Fall" at this year's Beloit International Film Festival may find the movie's locale and even some of its extras familiar. That's because independent filmmaker and 1992 Big Foot High School grad Joselito Seldera shot his first feature film, a crime thriller, in Walworth County, where he grew up.

