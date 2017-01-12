Big Foot grad embraces challenges of independent filmmaking
Audience members viewing "End of Fall" at this year's Beloit International Film Festival may find the movie's locale and even some of its extras familiar. That's because independent filmmaker and 1992 Big Foot High School grad Joselito Seldera shot his first feature film, a crime thriller, in Walworth County, where he grew up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|janesville nude website
|Jan 10
|Anon
|3
|Nancy Marie Lembrich, Janesville, WI
|Jan 2
|Donna-Annisa-Elsh...
|2
|Hurt by Hate??? (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|2
|Apple vs android (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|3
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ...
|Dec 19
|Horror of Paul Ryan
|6
|Chelsea Clinton campaigns in Madison
|Nov '16
|Holde
|3
|Baldwin, Feingold push for early voting
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC